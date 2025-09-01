Firefighters respond to Mon View Heights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a fire at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin on Monday afternoon.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 40 block of Midway Drive at 2:52 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Just last week, Mon View Heights residents held a protest calling for changes to the apartment.
It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group