Firefighters respond to Mon View Heights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a fire at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin on Monday afternoon.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 40 block of Midway Drive at 2:52 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Just last week, Mon View Heights residents held a protest calling for changes to the apartment.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

