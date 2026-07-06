Stats show Pittsburgh Fireworks Task Force responds to 91 calls over Fourth of July weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety Department officials are sharing the numbers from a busy Fourth of July Weekend.

Information shared by safety officials on Monday revealed what police, firefighters and medics were up to as residents flooded North Shore and Point State Park from July 3-5 in celebration of America250 in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

No arrests were made within the Fourth of July Celebration event footprint.

Outside of that area, officers with the Downtown Public Safety Center cited or detained 19 juveniles and arrested five adults.

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Three firearms and a fake gun were recovered.

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS

Medics responded to seven calls in North Shore and Point State Park. Of those seven calls, two people were taken to local hospitals.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire

Pittsburgh firefighters were working with members of the newly reactivated “Fireworks Task Force,” which also includes police officers.

The task force’s goal is to enforce safety regulations and respond to complaints made about the use of illegal fireworks.

That team responded to 17 calls on July 3, 57 calls on July 4 and 17 calls on July 5.

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