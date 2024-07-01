Fireworks explosion in garage kills Pennsylvania man

A Pennsylvania man was killed when fireworks exploded in his garage.

Michael Cross, 55, of Union City in Erie County, was working in his garage Sunday night when the blast occurred, the Associated Press reports.

Neighbors helped Cross get away from the flames, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is among the agencies investigating the explosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

