First eaglet of year hatches at U.S. Steel plant nest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Stella and Irvin, the bald eagles living at U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, have welcomed their first eaglet of the season.

The eaglet, named USS 8, was born overnight Wednesday into Thursday. It’s the eighth successful hatch at the nest.

A spokesperson for U.S. Steel said Stella produced three eggs this season, but it’s believed that the first egg is not viable.

This hatch came from the second egg, which Stelle laid on Feb. 16.

You can watch the eagle nest live here.

