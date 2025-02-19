First National Bank officially opens new headquarters in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local and state officials were on hand as the First National Bank opened its new headquarters in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The FNB Financial Center is the newest addition to Pittsburgh’s skyline and part of an effort to revive Downtown and Lower Hill.

It sits at the intersection of Washington Place and Bedford Avenue.

“This was an easy investment for the state to make bc we care about downtown Pittsburgh and it’s one piece in the larger puzzle of investments we’ve been making recently to make sure Downtown Pittsburgh is economically viable, is thriving,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis.

The Financial Center has been five years in the making and cost about $220 million.

