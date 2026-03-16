Fish Sandwich Chronicles: DSQ Technology’s Dolan brothers at Brother Andre’s Cafe

PITTSBURGH — Welcome back to Fish Sandwich Chronicles. The premise for this limited-life series that debuted in 2012 is simple and unchanged. During the weeks leading up to Easter, I ask folks from the local business community to meet me for a fish sandwich at their favorite place. This means some sort of white fish on some sort of bread. I write about what we eat and what we discuss.

Few people can talk trash like the Dolan brothers. Then again, they made a business of it. Twice.

Charlie Dolan is CEO and Brian Dolan president at DSQ Technology, the North Side-based software firm they launched a few years ago built around a product they developed at their first company, tech-driven waste brokerage Sequoia Waste Solutions, which debuted in 2011. Charlie actually created Sequoia while he was still a student at Villanova University with the aim of helping businesses handle trash. To manage Sequoia efficiently, they created software, eventually developing a waste management invoice automation product called DSQ Discovery. And then they realized they’d rather focus on tech instead of being a service provider.

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