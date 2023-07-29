Fishermen urge for signage on Monongahela River after 17-year-old’s death

GLASSPORT, Pa. — The search for a missing teen in the Monongahela River in Glassport ended tragically.

Dive Teams from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties recovered the body of 17-year-old Benjerman T.N. Coleman of Mckeesport early Saturday morning.

Local fishermen were sad after learning the teen’s body was found in the muddy waters of the Monongahela.

“I believe they need to put a sign there saying strong current, you keep walking out and it’s gonna take you away,” said Glassport Resident Aleson Fleming.

Fleming said it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

“It’s really sad because we’ve just seen this a couple years ago when a girl drowned and it did take a day or two, if not longer, and they finally found her body,” Fleming said.

Dive teams from several agencies used sonar to look for the teen, searching the area near the Mansfield Bridge in the Glassport and Mckeesport area. His body was recovered not far from where he was last seen.

“We do love our firemen and police. They do a fantastic job and so they were right on it,” Fleming said.

“And this can’t be easy for them to have to do,” said Glassport Resident Karen Reynold

