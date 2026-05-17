Flames engulf garage in South Buffalo Township

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garage became engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Freeport Fire and EMS said they were called to Murphys Bottom Road at 9:03 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames, with dark smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters said neighboring structures and a fuel tank were also at risk from the flames.

Crews said they were able to get things under control after about 90 minutes at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

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