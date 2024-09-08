Flames rip through building in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Flames ripped through a building in Duquesne on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to Friendship Street and Pitts Avenue at 1 p.m.

The building sustained heavy damage inside. The walls were black and charred.

There is a large hole in the building’s roof. Smoke was still coming off of it hours after firefighters arrived.

Some of the siding of the building was also melted.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

