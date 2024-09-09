Central Catholic High School closed on Monday due to network issue

PITTSBURGH — Central Catholic High School has canceled classes for Monday because of a “significant network issue.”

In a message posted on the school’s Facebook page Principal Jack Wallace said school platforms may be limited or unavailable.

Tools such as phones, emails, PowerSchool, learning platforms and the internet may all have issues, Wallace said.

Experts have been called in to help resolve the problem.

He did not specify what is causing these issues but said the school plans to keep families informed by providing updates.

