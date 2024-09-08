1 person dead after crash in Washington County

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed near 4007 Washington Road in Peters Township at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and only the driver was in the vehicle.

They were taken to Canonsburg Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m.

The coroner’s initial investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle while experiencing a medical emergency.

The name and age of the victim will be released after the next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

