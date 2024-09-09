Local

Woman goes to Pittsburgh fire department after being shot in Homewood South

By WPXI.com News Staff

Woman goes to Pittsburgh fire department after being shot in Homewood South A woman was shot in Homewood South. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Homewood South.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Pittsburgh Fire Engine 17 on Hamilton Avenue after a woman arrived there in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her side.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the call for this incident was made at that location at 9:53 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman arrived at the fire department just two minutes after a two-round ShotSpotter alert went off at the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street, police say.

She was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officers are looking for a smaller SUV that is white regarding this situation.

Police are gathering evidence at that intersection and from the woman’s vehicle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man accused of killing woman, injuring 4 other people while shooting at Lawrence County buildings
  • Pennsylvania woman charged in dog’s drug-related death
  • Mother of Georgia shooting suspect called school to warn of emergency, aunt says
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Police officer injured while trying to break up fight in South Side
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read