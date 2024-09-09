Woman goes to Pittsburgh fire department after being shot in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Homewood South.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Pittsburgh Fire Engine 17 on Hamilton Avenue after a woman arrived there in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her side.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the call for this incident was made at that location at 9:53 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman arrived at the fire department just two minutes after a two-round ShotSpotter alert went off at the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street, police say.

She was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Officers are looking for a smaller SUV that is white regarding this situation.

Police are gathering evidence at that intersection and from the woman’s vehicle.

