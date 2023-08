ETNA, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Etna.

Thick black smoke and large flames can be seen coming from the top story of a home along Vista Street.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Chopper 11 is over the scene as crews work to extinguish the fire.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE VIDEO

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group