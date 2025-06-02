Flames, smoke gut the bar of a local VFW

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — An early morning fire on Sunday gutted the bar inside the VFW along Main Street in Sharpsburg.

Monday morning, a sign on the door read, “closed until further notice.” A haze of grey smoke was left clinging in the air. The bar’s countertops are charred and melted right into the sink. The electrical outlets and wires are blackened.

Mike Daniher is the Fire Chief for Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services. He says as his crews were heading to the call for a fire alarm, the VFW member who holds the keys asked for the call to be canceled.

“Our lieutenant was right there, didn’t see any vehicles and went and started knocking on the door, nobody was there,” Chief Daniher said.

The keyholder showed up and let the crews in. He said he was asleep at the time and thought it was a false alarm because of the recent trouble he’s had with the new alarm system.

Chief Daniher says he rounded the bend and saw smoke and flames.

