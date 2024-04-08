Flooding cleanup continues in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The cleanup continues in Butler County after last week’s flooding. Drone video shows the devastation over the Indian Brave Campground in Jackson Township. Most of it was under water. The owner said one person lost their trailer and many others had to relocate because of the high waters. Some people were even displaced.

“We had four people we had to pull their trailers out from the flood water, which meant they had no water, no electricity and no power,” said Laura Ebbert Manuel, the owner of the campground.

The four people had to stay in a hotel for a few days. The owner said she wants the flooding issues to be addressed.

“This property has been a business over a hundred years and the flooding is getting worse,” said Ebbert Manuel.

On the other side of the Connoquenessing Creek in Harmony, other businesses were impacted too. The basement of the Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes restaurant flooded.

“We were closed for two days and with restaurants, that’s really tough because we are at thin margins anyway,” said the owner, Seth Murphy.

The Harmony council president Greg Such said they are part of the Southwest Butler Storm Water Management Group with Jackson Township and many other nearby counties. This year, they are implementing projects including drainage improvements.

However, Murphy said this has been an ongoing issue for years and are always worried about the next heavy rainfall. He plans to share his concerns to the town council at their borough meeting in a few weeks. He wants more preventative emergency protocols in place right now.

“There’s a storm drain across the street that needs some maintenance that’s backing up and causing flooding on the street and just emergency preparedness with sandbags we had to buy on our own,” said Murphy.

This year, Harmony is also forming a storm water authority with Zelienople, Evans City and Jackson Township to development infrastructure to help prevent future flooding.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group