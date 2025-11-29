Flu shot’s efficacy this year could lead to a rougher season, experts say

There are still a few weeks before we reach the height of flu season, but because of the flu shot’s efficacy this year, experts say it could be rougher than years past.

“It’s not something we are getting inundated with yet. It’s early in the season, so we do anticipate that it will go up,” Dr. Amesh Adalja said.

An infectious disease physician, Dr. Adalja has yet to personally treat a flu case at the hospital this winter, but he believes the patients will soon show up.

One of the concerns Adalja has with this year’s flu season is the efficacy of the flu shot.

“The flu virus mutates and drifts from what it was prior, and it seems this year that drift occurred to a degree that was unanticipated and too late to update the vaccines.”

Adalja says the flu shot protects against three different strains, and one of those is a mismatch, meaning it’s unclear how much protection it will have against that particular strain.

“The current vaccine is not going to give you optimal protection against that strain, but it gives you non-zero protection when it comes to severe disease.”

Since the beginning of November, Allegheny County has not seen a big uptick in flu, COVID, or RSV cases, but Adalja warns that it will come.

“All the respiratory viruses are going to start ramping up soon. And the exact schedule of them will vary from place to place, but we anticipate seeing all three at high levels eventually.”

