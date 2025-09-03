F.N.B. to add 30 new branches, targets high-growth markets

PITTSBURGH — F.N.B. announced a major retail expansion, adding nearly 30 new First National Bank branches during the next five years.

The majority of the planned branches will advance and support the bank’s expansion in North Carolina, South Carolina and its Mid-Atlantic region, which spans Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., F.N.B. said on Tuesday.

“F.N.B.’s expansion into dynamic, high-growth markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast has yielded performance that demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model as well as our commitment to client service,” Vincent Delie Jr., chairman, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We have built out our unique in-store experience which allows clients to complete applications both in the branch and online, resulting in the omnichannel experience we have pursued through our clicks-to-bricks strategy and making us one of the most convenient banks for consumers and businesses in the industry today.”

