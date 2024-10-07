F.N.B. to relocate branch to former fast food restaurant site

PITTSBURGH — As branch site shuffling continues in Pittsburgh, F.N.B. Corp.’s plan to move a branch north of the city to a nearby site has been greenlit by the Office of the Controller of the Currency.

The regulator has approved relocating the First National Bank of Pennsylvania branch at 4960 Route 8, Hampton Township, to 4885 Route 8 in Allison Park. The distance is about a quarter of a mile on the other side of the state highway, or 11 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The new site had housed a Burger King. That’s especially interesting because F.N.B. has had a branch in the works for a couple of years at a former McDonald’s in the Strip District, which is supposed to open in 2025.

