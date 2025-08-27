F.N.B. taps industry veteran to lead consumer banking as longtime exec retires

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corp., announced that it has hired Alfred Cho as chief consumer banking officer.

Cho will succeed Barry Robinson upon his retirement after 15 years with F.N.B.

Cho will be responsible for driving the consumer banking experience, overseeing retail sales and distribution, small business banking, mortgage services, consumer banking solutions and consumer product development.

