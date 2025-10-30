Food delivery driver’s vehicle stolen near University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A food delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen near the University of Pittsburgh Wednesday night, police say.

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department said officers were called to assist Pittsburgh Police off-campus at the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in Oakland at 6:20 p.m.

A food delivery driver reported that two males wearing black masks and black hoodies approached his car and one of them drove off with it. Police said the other ran away on foot.

The car was last seen going up Lothrop Street.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121.

