Food pantry set up for Pittsburgh area TSA workers as partial government shutdown continues

Thousands of TSA and other federal workers with the Department of Homeland Security have been affected by the partial government shutdown, which began in mid-February.

More TSA workers are quitting or calling out sick, resulting in hours-long waits through security checkpoints for flyers in major airports.

“The TSA lines in Philadelphia were unruly – wild. I mean, literally, [they] stretched almost a mile long,” said Jimmy Contreras, who flew to Pittsburgh from Philadelphia for work.

While the latest numbers from NBC News show TSA call-outs for Pittsburgh at 30 percent, Pittsburgh International Airport officials told Channel 11 those numbers vary by the day and that the impact on security checkpoint lines has been minimal.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price sent in a video of what the lines looked like in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning, which went from the TSA checkpoint to the ticket counter area. It was around a 30-minute wait, which pales in comparison to other cities.

“The line did move swiftly, but good advice – get there early,” Price said.

“We normally give ourselves, like, a good two hours before,” said Halina Bakeris, who is flying to Florida with her family.

While airport officials told Channel 11 they’re utilizing operations teams and volunteer ambassadors to keep the lines moving, that’s not the only way they’re trying to help. The airport has teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, offering a food pantry for local TSA agents, as well as Customs and Border Patrol officers.

“Obviously, they are going without paychecks, so we want to do everything we can to support them,” said Bob Kerlik, director of public affairs for Pittsburgh International Airport.

Thursday morning, 250 boxes of fresh produce, as well as non-perishables, were delivered to the airport from the Food Bank around 7 a.m. The Food Bank said help will be provided as long as it is needed.

“When pay is interrupted, that food should not be interrupted to families and individuals,” said Brian Gulish of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

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