Forensic pathologists working to identify human remains found in wooded area

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A local funeral home director says he was stunned to learn human remains were found in a wooded area behind a home he owns.

A woman walking through the area of Terrace Avenue, along 1-70 in the City of Washington, called police after she came across the skeletal remains on Sunday.

The home that borders the wooded area is owned by local funeral home director, Michael Neal.

“It’s just very unfortunate, and you watch the news every day, and something like this happens every day, but you don’t expect it to happen in one of your backyards,” Neal said.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Hudak reports about the hurtful rumors Neal says he wants to put to rest and the local forensic pathologists who are working to help identify the remains.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group