Human remains found near highway in Washington County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
WASHINGTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the City of Washington on Sunday.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the remains were found in a wooded area near I-70 East around 10:30 a.m.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Warco says the death does not appear to be suspicious, but it’s under investigation by the Washington County Police Department.

