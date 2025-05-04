Human remains found near highway in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the City of Washington on Sunday.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco says the remains were found in a wooded area near I-70 East around 10:30 a.m.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Warco says the death does not appear to be suspicious, but it’s under investigation by the Washington County Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group