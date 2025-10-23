Former Allegheny County employee stole bogus paychecks totaling $48k in taxpayer dollars, police say

PITTSBURGH — The former Human Resources Manager at Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel has been arrested after Allegheny County Police said she intercepted more than $76,000 in unearned paychecks, depositing $48,000 of net pay into a bogus bank account.

Detectives said they received a tip in September that led to the arrest of Heather Dietz, who worked at the facility. Dietz’s niece, who is referred to as ‘Jane Doe’ in court documents, worked as a paid intern at Kane in 2023 but left to return to school.

Police said Dietz admitted to keeping her niece ‘on the books’ of Allegheny County Payroll since the conclusion of her internship in September of 2023. Dietz is accused of continuing to enter her niece’s name into the county’s payroll. She allegedly forged her niece’s signature once paychecks were issued, then deposited them into the bogus bank account.

She told police her niece did not have any knowledge of the bank account, which Dietz allegedly opened at the Greater Pittsburgh Police Federal Credit Union. Police said Dietz is seen on surveillance footage depositing paychecks made out to her niece.

Dietz is charged with various forms of theft, fraud, forgery, and more.

Channel 11 asked Allegheny County officials about this investigation, specifically why and how this went unnoticed for as long as it did. Police referred us to the criminal complaint and said no additional comments will be made at this time.

