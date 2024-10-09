Former Ambridge Water Authority director pleads guilty to stealing over $1M from utility company

PITTSBURGH — A former Ambridge Water Authority Manager pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing from the utility company.

The Department of Justice says Michael Dominick, 44, pleaded guilty to a single count of mail fraud.

Channel 11 previously reported that Dominick was accused of stealing between $500,000 and $800,000 from the water authority.

But, as part of the guilty plea, the court was told Dominick defrauded AWA out of $1,073,185 between January 2020 and August 2022.

The DOJ says he admitted to secretly diverting AWA money into his personal bank accounts by wiring checks to himself, depositing cash and checks issued to AWA into his personal bank accounts, using an AWA debit card to make purchases of personal items, and adjusting or failing to report the true location of AWA’s funds on critical financial records.

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan says Dominick’s theft is an alarming violation of public trust.

“Those who hold positions of authority at any level of government—and particularly those who are responsible for managing and safeguarding public finances—owe a special duty to act in the best interest of their employer and the community. Our office and our partners in law enforcement will continue to root out and hold accountable public officials who violate federal law and undermine public confidence in government,” Olshan said.

Dominick will be sentenced in February 2025. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

