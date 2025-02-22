Former Ambridge Water Authority manager accused of stealing over $1M sentenced to prison

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — The former Ambridge Water Authority Manager who was accused of stealing over $1 million from the utility has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Dominick, 44, of Aliquippa was charged with mail fraud and pleaded guilty in October.

Police said he was the manager from January 2020 through August 2022. He was responsible for overseeing daily financial activities, but police said he diverted company debit cards into his personal bank accounts and used the money to purchase personal items.

In total, he was accused of stealing around $1,073,185.

Dominick will spend 27 months in prison and pay a restitution of the stolen amount.

