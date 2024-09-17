Local

Former City of Pittsburgh employee accused of using wasp spray during road rage incident

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

WPXI - City Worker Road Rage

PITTSBURGH — A city worker is off the job for the second time after an alleged incident of road rage.

The incident happened on the Panther Hollow Bridge while the employee was operating a piece of heavy equipment.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., report Gabriella DeLuca explains what the worker is accused of doing with a city backhoe and a can of wasp spray, and why his attorney says he’s the victim.

    Most Read