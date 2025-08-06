Former Pennsylvania corrections officer accused of having sexual relationships with 3 inmates

A former corrections officer at SCI Forest in Pennsylvania has been charged with institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer, along with conspiracy to commit identity theft and theft by deception.

Kristina Miller, 35, was charged with multiple felonies, including institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer, as well as misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft and theft by deception. The charges were announced by Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday.

“Corrections officers are critical public servants essential to maintaining the integrity and security of our prison and jail systems,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This defendant is accused of abusing her position of authority while engaging in multiple criminal acts.”

The criminal activities allegedly took place between 2020 and 2023 at the Forest County facility where Miller was employed. During this time, she is accused of having sexual relationships with three inmates.

Additionally, Miller reportedly accessed the prison’s inmate database to obtain personal information, which she then shared with an unidentified co-conspirator to facilitate a financial fraud scheme.

Miller, a resident of McKean County, was arraigned on Wednesday, with bail set at $100,000 unsecured.

