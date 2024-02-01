Former counselor at local camp accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A former camp counselor accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a young girl has turned himself in.

Nicholas Rose, who was 20 at the time of the alleged assaults, is accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl who also worked at the camp.

On 11 News at 5, what parents are saying about the alleged encounters that happened at a camp hosting kids as young as 6 years old.

