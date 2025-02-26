Former DoubleTree in Monroeville to be developed into new hotel

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The former DoubleTree Hotel Monroeville will soon be remodeled.

On Tuesday, officials revealed the property will be redeveloped into a new boutique hotel.

The rooms and spaces inside the Legacy Hotel and Conference Center will have custom artwork and interactive features showcasing some of the people who have shaped our region, like Andrew Carnegie, Roberto Clemente and Fred Rogers.

It will also have a high-end spa and full-service restaurant inspired by the flavors and traditions of Western Pennsylvania.

“It makes me feel great that our community’s being redeveloped. So to be part of that is a great feeling,” Bruce Schafer said. “It’s exciting to have the right people in the right place to do this well.”

The plan is to have the new hotel to open before the NFL Draft next year.

