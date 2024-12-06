Former employee charged with burglarizing Cranberry Township dental office

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is accused of burglarizing a dental office in Cranberry Township.

Channel 11 got exclusive surveillance photos of a woman police say broke into the Cranberry Dental Arts twice.

After reviewing security video and IP address records, police say they identified former employee Ciara Stawarz of Ambridge. She resigned in September after working there for about a year and is accused of copying confidential information.

In October, police say she had access to keys for the business so she unlocked the front door, wore a black wig and mask, then stole $1,600 in cash in total.

“I think it’s wrong I mean clearly there was something going on maybe something with her coworkers or her boss,” Dustin Bricker said.

According to police, she also stole credential login information for the business to access patient records, payment information and scheduling to determine the amount of cash that was at the office at any given time.

Police say this was unauthorized and she also disrupted appointments; at least 72 online patient registrations were accessed. Appointments and scheduled procedures that were either added, deleted or altered.

Poilce tell us Stawarz also committed burglaries at the Excel Dental offices in Scott Township and Moon Township, which are owned by the same dentist. The owner did not want to comment. Right now, there is a warrant out for Stawarz’ arrest.

Stawarz faces 70 felony charges including burglary.

