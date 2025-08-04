Former Greensburg police chief pleads guilty to 3 counts of tampering with evidence

GREENSBURG — A former local police chief has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence charges.

A Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson tells Channel 11 that Shawn Denning, the former Greensburg police chief, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence on Monday.

On each charge, he was sentenced to a year of probation, and those sentences will run concurrently.

“As an officer who was sworn to uphold and enforce the law, Mr. Denning broke the public’s trust and undermined the oath he took to protect and serve,” a DA’s office statement said in part.

These charges stem from an incident where Denning was accused of stealing a backpack containing drugs from the evidence room at the police station.

Denning is already serving a 15-month federal sentence for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

