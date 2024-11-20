Former late-night TV host Jay Leno injured during fall down Pittsburgh hillside

PITTSBURGH — Former late-night television host Jay Leno was injured when he fell down a hillside before a show in Pittsburgh last week.

The Today Show reports the former host of “Tonight Show” arrived at his latest comedy show with an eye patch, broken wrist and bruised face.

Leno told Inside Edition that he fell down the side of a hill on his way to dinner before a Pittsburgh show. Leno said he “hit a bunch of rocks,” which resulted in him being “all black and blue.”

“I’m a little beat up,” he told Inside Edition.” “I fell 60 feet. Boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Leno said that one of the rocks hit him in the eye, which is why he needed the eye patch. He also lost a nail on his finger.

Leno performed in Pittsburgh just three hours later.

