Former local police chief facing drug charges from Attorney General’s Office

A former local police chief is facing drug charges.

Court documents show that the Attorney General’s Office arrested former Arnold police chief Eric David Doutt, 56, of Arnold, on Thursday.

He’s in the Armstrong County Jail after being unable to post $250,000 bail.

Doutt is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

