Local teacher facing attempted sexual assault charge following incident with high school student

A local teacher is facing several charges, including attempted sexual assault, for offenses against a high school student.

On Thursday, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said charges were filed against Martin Clement Gatti, 50, who taught at the Laurel Highlands School District.

He faces charges of attempted sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors. The DA’s office said these crimes were committed against a high school student.

The Laurel Highlands School District immediately placed Gatti on leave and removed him from his position upon learning about the allegations against him, investigators said.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim told Pennsylvania State Police that Gatti asked the victim to come to his classroom on January 9. The victim did not have any classes with Gatti.

Police said Gatti made several suggestive comments to the student, including, “give me a kiss.” Troopers reported that Gatti also asked the student if they were “gonna do it.”

The victim reportedly told Gatti that a friend was coming. Police said Gatti got frustrated because, regardless of the victim’s consent, it would be illegal because of his job.

Troopers said they were provided with an audio recording of this conversation.

“We are grateful for the swift action taken by LHSD administration to remove the defendant from school grounds; the thorough investigation by PSP - Uniontown; and the bravery of the individual who has come forward to report these alleged crimes,” Aubele said.

Anyone who has information on this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact PSP Uniontown, Fayette County Crime Stoppers, or the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about this investigation. Check back in for more updates.

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