Former McKeesport detective pleads guilty to stealing more than $1M from FOP union lodge

PITTSBURGH — A former Fraternal Order of Police financial officer and McKeesport detective has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from his union lodge.

Joseph Osinski, 56, back in September, was accused of using his position to transfer funds and using the lodge’s bank account and credit cards for his own personal use.

Online court records show Osinski pleaded guilty to four charges on Tuesday: theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity with the intent to promote.

As part of the guilty plea, three other charges were withdrawn.

Osinski’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 18.

