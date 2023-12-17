Former member of Steelers practice squad charged with simple assault

PITTSBURGH — A player released from the Steelers practice squad earlier Sunday is facing charges for simple assault.

Tariq Carpenter, 24, was arrested after a domestic incident in Pittsburgh on Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The victim told police she was thrown to the ground and held against her will.

Police identified the suspect as Carpenter and he was arrested at the scene.

Later Sunday morning, the Steelers announced Carpenter had been released from the practice squad. It’s not clear if the arrest is the reason for his release.

Carpenter is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

