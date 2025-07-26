Former missionary wanted for sexual abuse against minors in Tonga arrested in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A former missionary accused of sexually abusing minors abroad was arrested in Pittsburgh.

According to the Department of Justice, William James Purdy, 28, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested on Thursday after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 16.

Police said Pudy was a traveling missionary for the Church of Latter-day Saints and was stationed in Tonga in 2017 and 2019. They alleged Purdy would give the boys who lived with him gifts, like food, extra credit in class, toys, internet access and money, in exchange for sexual acts. During that time, they also believe he recorded the boys in bathrooms at his various Tonga apartments.

Court documents said Purdy would have students give him foot massages as punishment.

Purdy’s first arrest was in Tonga in October 2022, when an eight-year-old boy spoke out about the alleged sexual assaults. He left Tonga in March 2023, before his trial.

“The defendant in this case chose to travel abroad under the guise of good intentions and then sexually exploited and abused children who had been trusted to his care,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “When foreign authorities sought to hold him accountable, he fled back to the United States. The United States will not export child exploitation. The Justice Department is committed to securing justice for children exploited overseas when these heinous acts are committed by Americans.”

Police said one victim began living with Purdy at the age of 14. Over the next three years, he was allegedly abused over 100 times.

According to court documents, Purdy was released in Tonga after his pretrial. Despite his U.S. passport being confiscated, he repeatedly booked flights back to the United States and promised to come back to face his charges. In an application for bail, Purdy said, “I have no plan to travel and not return for my trial. Since I came to Tonga, I have considered myself a Tongan and Tonga to be my country because...I really like the Tongan behavior and the way of living in Tonga.” In a separate part of the application, police said he added, “I intend to plead not guilty to the charge against me, and I really want to return for my trial to show that I did not commit any such crime because it greatly contradicts my faith.”

Police said one of the reasons Purdy said he was trying to return to the United States was to undergo eye surgery. The court argued there was no medical proof that the surgery was needed urgently and his bail was denied.

On March 27, 2023, police said Purdy submitted an application for a Tongan passport, using his own photograph but the name of a mentally disabled person from Tonga. His passport was approved and he flew out of Tonga less than a month before his trial.

In court documents filed after his arrest, an assistant United States attorney said Purdy was “the ultimate flight risk.”

So far, 14 victims have been identified throughout Tonga.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group