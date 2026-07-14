Former nonprofit business manager pleads guilty to bank fraud

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The former business manager of a local nonprofit pleaded guilty to bank fraud in federal court on Tuesday.

Information shared by the Department of Justice said Judith A. Hetzell, 63, of Sewickley, pleaded guilty to seven counts of bank fraud.

Hetzell served as the business manager for an organization that offered guardianship in the Western Pennsylvania area from Nov. 2023 to Feb. 2025.

Police said that, as business manager, Hetzell had access to bank accounts belonging to people who were using the nonprofit’s fiduciary services.

She was accused of fraudulently drafting checks against those bank accounts.

The name of the nonprofit has not been released by prosecutors, nor did they say exactly how much money Hetzell received from this situation.

Hetzell is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. She faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both.

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