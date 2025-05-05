Former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury joins Crosby on Team Canada’s World Championship roster

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t quite done playing hockey.

Fleury, 40, officially retired from the NHL after 21 seasons when the Minnesota Wild were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.

But Fleury could take the ice once more. He confirmed during exit interviews on Monday that he’s joining Team Canada for the IIHF World Championship.

You really thought he was done...Flower is joining Team Canada for the World Championship 🌸 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/5aelPR7yQ4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 5, 2025

Fleury will join old teammate Sidney Crosby in representing Team Canada.

The tournament is being held from May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. Canada’s first game is Saturday against Slovenia.

