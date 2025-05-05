Local

Former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury joins Crosby on Team Canada’s World Championship roster

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Pittsburgh Penguins Victory Parade And Rally FILE - PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 14: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins rides in the Victory Parade and Rally on June 14, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t quite done playing hockey.

Fleury, 40, officially retired from the NHL after 21 seasons when the Minnesota Wild were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.

But Fleury could take the ice once more. He confirmed during exit interviews on Monday that he’s joining Team Canada for the IIHF World Championship.

Fleury will join old teammate Sidney Crosby in representing Team Canada.

The tournament is being held from May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. Canada’s first game is Saturday against Slovenia.

Click here for the full tournament schedule.

