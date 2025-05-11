Former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury named to NHL’s Quarter Century team

PITTSBURGH — Goalies were the last players named to the NHL’s Quarter Century team, including a former Penguin!

Marc-Andre Fleury, 40, who officially retired from the NHL after 21 seasons when the Minnesota Wild were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs, was among the six goalies voted onto the league’s team recognizing the top 25 players of the last 25 years.

He joins former teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who were named to the team on Friday.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Penguins, played 1,051 regular-season games with a 575-339-97 record and 76 shutouts. He also played 170 playoff games, tallying 92 wins and 16 shutouts.

The netminder also earned several individual awards throughout his storied career, including a Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy.

Fleury was drafted by the Penguins with the first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and spent 13 years with the team. The club says he still holds most of its goaltending records, including games played, wins, and shutouts, for both the regular season and the playoffs.

Players were named to the Quarter Century team through a two-stage campaign that included input from NHL officials and a fan vote.

