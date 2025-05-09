Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin named to NHL’s Quarter Century team

Two beloved Pittsburgh Penguins forwards are being recognized as some of the top 25 NHL players over the last 25 years.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were named to the NHL Quarter Century team on Friday as part of a group of seven skaters who debuted between 2000-2010.

Crosby, according to the Penguins, ranks at the top of every major regular-season category over the last quarter century, including games played (1,311, 14th), goals (602, 2nd), assists (1,035, 2nd), points (1,637, 1st), game-winning goals (93, 3rd) and overtime goals (22, 2nd).

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion and 26th member of the Triple Gold Club has won many awards throughout his career. Some of those honors include two Conn Smythe Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Hart Memorial Trophies, two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies and one Mark Messier Leadership Award.

The Penguin highlights Malkin, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and one of the most accomplished Russian-born players, as a dominant force since his debut during the 2006-07 season. He’s scored 514 goals, 832 assists and 1,346 points, which rank sixth, fifth and fourth, respectively, among all players since 2000.

He has exceptional playoff production, as his 180 points are second only to Crosby in the last 25 years.

Malkin is also highly awarded, with two Art Ross Trophies, one Hart Trophy, one Ted Lindsay Award, one Calder Trophy and one Conn Smythe Trophy.

Players were named to the Quarter Century team through a two-stage campaign that included input from NHL officials and a fan vote.

Some other iconic players named to the team so far include Alex Ovechkin, Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk, Niklas Lidstrom and Joe Sakic.

There are still 12 players yet to be announced.

