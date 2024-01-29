Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis regrets viral video before the Backyard Brawl

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

If one thing stood out from Kedon Slovis’ time as the Pitt starting quarterback, it wasn’t exactly his play on the football field.

He spent one season as a Pitt quarterback, replacing Kenny Pickett following the 2021 season, and he’s likely most known for a few words he said at a Pitt football kickoff event the night before the renewal of the Backyard Brawl in 2022.

Slovis wound up throwing for 308 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 win over West Virginia, one of his better performances as a Panther, but he wishes he hadn’t gotten so caught up in the pregame festivities.

“I tell people now, if I regret one thing from my college career, it’s probably that,” Slovis told Pittsburgh Sports Now at the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Tx. “Not really my personality, kind of got peer pressured to do it. I remember one of our coaches being like, ‘Hey, you didn’t hear it from me. You should say that.’ And all the captains being like, ‘We’re going to be in trouble if we say it, but you should say it.’

