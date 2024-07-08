Sports

Former Pitt Star Bub Carrington signs with Washington Wizards

By George Michalowski, Pittsburgh Sports Now

2024 NBA Draft - Round One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Carlton "Bub" Carrington celebrates after being drafted 14th overall by the Portland Trailblazers during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Former Pitt guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington has officially signed with the Washington Wizards, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Carrington went No. 14 overall in last week’s NBA Draft to the Wizards, who traded with the Portland Trail Blazers for the pick. He signed his first NBA contract alongside his family, who shared images of the moment with Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Read more at pittsburghsportsnow.com.

