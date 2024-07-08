Former Pitt Star Bub Carrington signs with Washington Wizards

This article originally appeared on Pittsburghsportsnow.com.
Former Pitt guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington has officially signed with the Washington Wizards, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now.
Carrington went No. 14 overall in last week’s NBA Draft to the Wizards, who traded with the Portland Trail Blazers for the pick. He signed his first NBA contract alongside his family, who shared images of the moment with Pittsburgh Sports Now.
