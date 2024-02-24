Former Pitt Star Justin Champagnie signs 10-Day NBA contract

This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Former Pitt standout Justin Champagnie has signed another NBA contract.

On Thursday, the Washington Wizards announced that Champagnie had signed a 10-day contract to join the organization. Champagnie has spent this season in Sioux Falls, playing for the G-League’s Skyforce team. In 34 starts, he has averaged 22.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and has 15 double doubles this year.

The Brooklyn native played two seasons at Pitt from 2019-21, earning 2020-21 All-ACC honors. He started 46 games in his Panther career, averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in his collegiate career. In his stellar sophomore campaign, Champagnie averaged 18 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in 20 games. He went undrafted out of Pitt but has now been on several NBA teams and has shined in the NBA G-League.

