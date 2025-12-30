Former Pitt star named to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026; Steelers star left off again

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee just announced its list of finalists for modern-era players.

When the 128-player class was first announced in September, seven Steelers were on the ballot, and so were two Panthers. Only one Steeler and one Panther were named semifinalists, Hines Ward and Larry Fitzgerald, respectively.

Of those two, only Fitzgerald, who played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2004-2020 went on to be chosen as a finalist by the committee.

He joins 14 others still in contention for enshrinement: Willie Anderson, Drew Brees, Jahri Evans, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Jason Witten, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

This is the 10th year that Ward’s bid for Hall of Fame enshrinement ends at the semifinalist stage.

The committee will also consider three seniors, one coach and one contributor for enshrinement. Between four and eight of the finalists will be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 — up to five modern-era players and up to three from the other categories.

For a modern-era player to make it into the Hall of Fame, they must receive a minimum positive vote of 80%.

The new Hall of Fame class will be announced at NFL Honors in February, then enshrined in Canton in August.

