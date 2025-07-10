Former Pittsburgh motorcycle officer who escorted Trump talks about shooting, backlash

PITTSBURGH — Almost one year ago today, then-presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet at a rally in Butler.

Earlier that day, a number of Pittsburgh police motorcycle officers had escorted Trump to the rally, which saw one attendee killed and two others injured.

Tonight at 5:45 p.m. on Channel 11, Chief Investigator Rick Earle hears from a now-retired Pittsburgh police officer who was on duty that day about the heroic actions of his cycle officers and the criticism they got afterward.

