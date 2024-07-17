Local

Former Pittsburgh medic charged in head-on crash that killed grandmother appears in court

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Sydney Richardson - WPXI Sydney Richardson - WPXI

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh medic facing charges for a crash that killed a new grandmother in March appeared in court Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police say Sydney Richardson was drunk while behind the wheel of a truck when she crossed the center line on East Carson Street causing the head-on crash that killed Mary Alice Bendick while she was on the way to Magee to meet her new grandson. Police say Richardson never applied her brakes before the crash.

