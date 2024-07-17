Former Pittsburgh medic charged in head-on crash that killed grandmother appears in court

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh medic facing charges for a crash that killed a new grandmother in March appeared in court Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police say Sydney Richardson was drunk while behind the wheel of a truck when she crossed the center line on East Carson Street causing the head-on crash that killed Mary Alice Bendick while she was on the way to Magee to meet her new grandson. Police say Richardson never applied her brakes before the crash.

>>> Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was driving to meet newborn grandson

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., what the victim’s family wants the community to know as the case moves forward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group