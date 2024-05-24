Local

Former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher found not guilty of sexually assaulting student

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

James Ziegler - WPXI James Ziegler - WPXI

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County jury found a former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher not guilty after he was accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

>> Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

He was the vice principal and a fourth grade teacher at Pittsburgh Faison when the accusations came forward.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the teacher is finally speaking out, now that he has been exonerated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Animal Friends pet food bank in ‘dire’ need of donations
  • 45 pounds of marijuana found in South Side drug raid, DA says
  • Some Shadyside neighbors concerned about potential investment in Hunt Armory ice rink
  • VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read