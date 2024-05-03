Local

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool signs with Bills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers) (Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chase Claypool is heading to Buffalo this season.

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday they signed Claypool alongside linebacker Deion Jones and defensive end Dawuane Smoot to one-year deals.

Claypool was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He set the franchise record in Week 5 with his four-touchdown performance and had the most touchdowns (nine) among all rookies that season.

The wide receiver was in the Steel City until 2022, when he was traded to the Chicago Bears.

Claypool, who has over 2,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns since entering the league, spent the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers
  • Pittsburgh-area high schools ranked highly in U.S. News & World Report best Pa. high school list
  • Man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman near Geneva College
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Marathon 2024: When, where roads will close throughout the weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read